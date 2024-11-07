Meat Institute Selects Class of 2025 Emerging Leaders

WASHINGTON, DC – The Meat Institute selected 24 participants for its 2025 Emerging Leaders Program, which promotes and develops future leaders in the meat and poultry industry.

“The Emerging Leaders Class of 2025 – our largest-ever class – is an incredibly well-rounded and talented group that stood out in a highly competitive applicant pool,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “This valuable program continues to guide the industry’s next generation and help them form strong relationships with leading industry experts while also expanding their understanding of the industry as a whole.”

This unique program – sponsored by Cryovac Brand Food Packaging – will provide the Emerging Leaders with complimentary access to networking events, exclusive leadership programming including an advocacy trip to Washington, DC, a personal industry mentor to guide them on their leadership journey, and access to Meat Institute board meetings for better understanding of broad industry initiatives and priorities. Participants also gain knowledge at both the industry level and operational level that aligns with the Protein PACT’s continuous improvement goals.

Participants were nominated by their coworkers and selected based on their commitment to continuous improvement in the industry, their leadership potential, and the individual initiative they have demonstrated.

The Class of 2025 includes:

Armida Vasallo , Rose Meat Services, Inc.

, Rose Meat Services, Inc. Benjamin Stellmacher , Johnsonville Sausage

, Johnsonville Sausage Brooke Kitting , Seaboard Foods

, Seaboard Foods Chevise Thomas , FPL Food, LLC

, FPL Food, LLC Christina Hemmingway , Fair Oaks Foods, LLC

, Fair Oaks Foods, LLC Clarissa Harris , Tuskegee University

, Tuskegee University Duane Eichenlaub , Nicholas Meat LLC

, Nicholas Meat LLC Jamie Hodge , Gourmet Ranch

, Gourmet Ranch Jeffrey Wyrick , Caviness Beef Packers

, Caviness Beef Packers Julia Nichol , Fulton Market Group

, Fulton Market Group Kathleen Long , Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

, Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Kelsey Bruno-Bayliff , American Humane

, American Humane Kelsey Stearns , Harris Ranch Beef

, Harris Ranch Beef Kevin Coburn , S&P Global

, S&P Global Kyla Betts , Jones Dairy Farm

, Jones Dairy Farm Manuel Guadian , CS Beef Packers

, CS Beef Packers Matt Thomas , Tyson Foods, Inc.

, Tyson Foods, Inc. Paula Schwarz , FlexXray, LLC

, FlexXray, LLC Robert Stewart , Lumachain, LLC

, Lumachain, LLC Sandy Adams Hildebrand , JBS USA

, JBS USA Shanna Motl , Marcus Food Company, LLC

, Marcus Food Company, LLC Sheena McLaughlin , Amcor Flexibles North America

, Amcor Flexibles North America Stacy Elmore , Teys USA

, Teys USA Tim Alberts, Kemin Food Technologies

The announcement of this new class also represents the graduation of the Class of 2024, who participated in the year-long agenda detailed above.

This annual program will accept applications for the 2026 class next summer. Contact Megan McCullough with questions or for further details.

About the Meat Institute

The Meat Institute is the United States’ oldest and largest trade association representing packers and processors of beef, pork, lamb, veal, turkey, and processed meat products. Meat Institute members include over 350 meat packing and processing companies, the majority of which have fewer than 100 employees, and account for over 95 percent of the United States’ output of meat and 70 percent of turkey production.