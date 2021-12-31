Meat Packers’ Profit Margins Jumped 300% During Pandemic – White House Economics Team

Andrea Shalal, Reuters Meat & Poultry December 31, 2021

WASHINGTON – Four of the biggest meat-processing companies, using their market power in the highly consolidated U.S. market to drive up meat prices and underpay farmers, have tripled their own net profit margins since the pandemic started, White House economics advisers said.

Financial statements of the meat-processing companies – which control 55%-85% of the market for beef, poultry and pork – contradict claims that rising meat prices were caused by higher labor or transportation costs, advisers led by National Economic Council Director Brian Deese wrote in an analysis published on the White House website Friday.Report ad

Officials studied earnings statements from Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), the chicken producer and biggest U.S. meat company by sales; Brazil-based JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world’s biggest meatpacker; Brazilian beef producer Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA) which owns most of National Beef Packing Company (NBEEF.UL); and Seaboard Corp RIC (SEB.A).

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Reuters

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

OpenTable Data Shows Canadians’ Appetite For Dining Out Signals New Chapter For Restaurants

OpenTable Retail & FoodService August 30, 2021

Canadians are eagerly returning to their favourite restaurants. According to OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Bookings Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), over 75% of their restaurants have reopened in Canada, and seated diners at those restaurants in August are just 3% below 2019 levels according to OpenTable’s State of the Industry Dashboard.

Floral

Third Assessment of Effects of Covid-19 For Consumers of Flowers and Plants

Flower Council of Holland Floral August 24, 2021

Research agency Motivaction has studied the effects of Covid-19 on consumer’s buying intention of flowers and plants for the third time in June 2021 on behalf of the Flower Council of Holland. The research focused on consumers in Germany, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, and the key conclusion is that consumers still think that flowers and plants are important. 