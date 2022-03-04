Meat Processing Plant Has License Suspended by Canadian Food Inspection Agency

A southern Alberta meat processing plant has had its licence suspended by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for a second time.

Bouvry Exports Calgary Ltd., based out of Fort Macleod, had its Safe Food for Canadians licences suspended on Feb. 17, the food watchdog said in a news release on Friday.

The business was found in breach of multiple sections of safe food-handling regulations with regards to operational sanitation procedures to prevent cross-contamination of food. The agency also cited the firm for inadequate preventive control measures for the detection of E. coli and the detection of temperature deviations in carcasses.

