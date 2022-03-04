Meat Processing Plant Has License Suspended by Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Josh Aldrich, Calgary Herald Meat & Poultry March 4, 2022

A southern Alberta meat processing plant has had its licence suspended by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for a second time.

Bouvry Exports Calgary Ltd., based out of Fort Macleod, had its Safe Food for Canadians licences suspended on Feb. 17, the food watchdog said in a news release on Friday.

The business was found in breach of multiple sections of safe food-handling regulations with regards to operational sanitation procedures to prevent cross-contamination of food. The agency also cited the firm for inadequate preventive control measures for the detection of E. coli and the detection of temperature deviations in carcasses.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Calgary Herald

