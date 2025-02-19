Meat Snack Innovation: Vermont Smoke & Cure Unveils New Products at Expo West 2025

ANAHEIM, California – Vermont Smoke & Cure, the acclaimed maker of artisanal smoked meat sticks, invites Expo West 2025 attendees to Booth N1807 to sample its newest products. As demand for high-protein, low-carb snacks surges—driven by 74% of Americans snacking daily and the rising trend of meal replacement—the meat snacks market is set to nearly double by 2033 (Source: 2024 IFIC Food & Health Survey, The Brainy Insights).

Vermont Smoke & Cure’s newest offerings include:

Hickory Smoked Premium Beef Sticks – A ribeye dinner in snack form. Made with 100% beef and hand-trimmed cuts for a rich, savory flavor. Available in 1 oz (24 ct carton, 6 ct pouch).

– A ribeye dinner in snack form. Made with 100% beef and hand-trimmed cuts for a rich, savory flavor. Available in 1 oz (24 ct carton, 6 ct pouch). Oven Roasted, Seasoned Turkey Sticks – A homestyle poultry stick with aromatic seasonings and a touch of hickory smoke. Vermont Smoke & Cure is the #1 selling turkey stick in the Northeast. Available in 1 oz (24 ct carton, 6 ct pouch).

– A homestyle poultry stick with aromatic seasonings and a touch of hickory smoke. Vermont Smoke & Cure is the #1 selling turkey stick in the Northeast. Available in 1 oz (24 ct carton, 6 ct pouch). Hickory Smoked Hot & Spicy Turkey Sticks – A smoky, Southwest-inspired turkey stick with a bold kick of paprika, chili, and chipotle—hot and spicy without sacrificing flavor. Vermont Smoke & Cure will have the most turkey SKUs in the category. Available in 1 oz (24 ct carton, 6 ct pouch).

– A smoky, Southwest-inspired turkey stick with a bold kick of paprika, chili, and chipotle—hot and spicy without sacrificing flavor. Vermont Smoke & Cure will have the most turkey SKUs in the category. Available in 1 oz (24 ct carton, 6 ct pouch). Maple Old Fashioned Smoked Pork Stick with Whiskey – The world’s first cocktail-inspired meat stick, crafted with WhistlePig Whiskey, barrel-aged maple syrup, and whiskey barrel woodchips. Limited edition. Available in 1 oz (24 ct carton, 6 ct pouch).

– The world’s first cocktail-inspired meat stick, crafted with WhistlePig Whiskey, barrel-aged maple syrup, and whiskey barrel woodchips. Limited edition. Available in 1 oz (24 ct carton, 6 ct pouch). Customer Favorites Variety Pack – The first multi-flavor meat stick pouch for mass retail. Includes mini sticks of best-sellers: Original Beef & Pork, Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon Pork, and BBQ Seasoned Beef. Available in a 12 ct .5 oz pack.

All Vermont Smoke & Cure products are made from antibiotic- and hormone-free meat with no artificial colors, preservatives, or flavors. Each stick is crafted from hand-trimmed meat or poultry, slow-cooked for over 18 hours, and hardwood-smoked—a process unique to the brand.

“We balance time, temperature, and humidity to create perfectly tender, smoky products,” said Michael Schafer, Commercial Business Lead. “Our small team handcrafts each batch in our on-site smokehouse.”

Schafer added, “Our new products showcase our commitment to innovation in premium meat snacks. In our own quantitative research, we found that consumer demand for our new turkey flavors was overwhelming, among 36 other flavor options. With 75% of consumers recognizing the need for high-quality, convenient protein options, we’re especially excited about our turkey offerings, filling a key gap in the market and leading the way with the most turkey SKUs in the category. Within the meat snacks category turkey sticks have the highest velocity of any protein.”

ABOUT VERMONT SMOKE & CURE

Since 1962, Vermont Smoke & Cure has been crafting smoked meats and meat snacks in their Vermont smokehouse. The one-of-a-kind meat snacks are made with meat free from antibiotics and added hormones, artificial colors, preservatives or flavors. Available nationwide at natural food stores, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, club stores, and ecommerce retailers. All products are now available online. For more information, visit vtsmokeandcure.com.