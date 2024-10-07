Meatable Appoints Aris de Rijke as Chief Technology Officer to Lead Global Scale-Up of Cultivated Meat Production

Former GFBiochemicals CTO brings expertise in industrial innovation and commercialization to Meatable’s revolutionary technology

Meatable, a leader in the cultivated meat industry, is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Aris de Rijke as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). De Rijke, who holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering, brings over two decades of experience in innovation, development, and industrial implementation of novel technologies, having worked at global companies such as Shell, DSM, and GFBiochemicals. His deep expertise in scaling technology and commercialization makes him an ideal leader as Meatable prepares to bring its cultivated meat products to the market.

Mr. de Rijke’s career has focused on the innovation and development of cutting-edge separation and biomass conversion technologies. He has successfully led multicultural, global R&D organizations in both corporate settings and start-ups. Notably, during his tenure as CTO of GFBiochemicals, De Rijke played a pivotal role in developing proprietary biomolecule technologies from ideation to commercial-scale manufacturing.

“Joining Meatable at this critical juncture is incredibly exciting,” said Mr. De Rijke. “Cultivated meat offers a solution to feed the world while reducing carbon emissions, water consumption and nitrogen pollution as the global demand for meat is projected to rise another 70% by 2050. Meatable’s technology and vision align perfectly with my experience in scaling up innovative technologies and transitioning them to commercial-scale production. I’m thrilled to be working with such a talented, passionate, and driven team to bring tasty cultivated meat to the world.”

Meatable’s CEO, Jeff ‘Trip’ Tripician, added: “We are thrilled to have Aris joining us to further strengthen our leadership team. His experience will be invaluable to Meatable’s path to commercialization. Aris will play a central role in ensuring Meatable’s successful global expansion and market leadership in the cultivated meat industry as we continue to innovate in sustainable food solutions.”

In his new role at Meatable, De Rijke will oversee the company’s Science and Technology division in Leiden and drive its efforts to scale up Meatable’s unique cell culture technology for cultivated meat production. Daan Luining will transition to his new role as Chief Innovation Office, responsible for the innovation pipeline, open innovation process and technology intelligence.