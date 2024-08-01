Meati Expands Its Leadership Bench

Chief Commercial Officer John Bortells and Board Member Becky O’Grady Join Meati for its Next Phase of Growth

BOULDER, Colo.–Meati, makers of mycelium superfood cutlets and steaks sold nationwide, today announced the addition of two new leaders who will help Meati reach its vision to bring one of the healthiest foods on the planet to kitchen tables all around the world.

The new additions include John Bortells, chief commercial officer, and Becky O’Grady, board member. Both bring a passion for Meati’s mission and deep practical expertise scaling brands to national success.

As CCO, Bortells will be focused on driving revenue and expanding Meati’s market. He will oversee sales, marketing and customer experience.

Bortells has worked with brands at all stages of growth – from emerging brands including a2 Milk and Clover Sonoma, to mid-size brands like Mighty Leaf Tea to billion dollar, household names including PepsiCo. His areas of experience are also widely varied from retail, to food service, quick serve restaurants, distributor channels, broker and franchise management, joint ventures, manufacturing and co-manufacturing environments, private equity businesses and family and founder-owned companies.

“John is a fantastic addition to Meati and the mycelium category overall. He’s a demand generation savant with extensive experience,” said Phil Graves, CEO of Meati. “What impressed us most about John is his track record of scaling ambitious, mission-driven brands to national prominence. When many doubted dairy due to lactose allergies, John and his team successfully introduced a2 milk as a safe and enjoyable option. His deep understanding of food, nature and innovation in culinary experiences is unparalleled.”

“I’ve been inspired by the benefits of mycelium ever since I read the book ‘Entangled Life,’ by Merlin Sheldrake,” said Bortells. “The way I see it, there are two missions with Meati and mycelium more broadly: the first is to offer the best tasting food with the best nutrient profile, to as many people as possible. The second is to help heal the earth along the way. My job is to show people what’s possible here.”

Becky O’Grady joins as the newest director on Meati’s board. O’Grady has a long history of working in the highly competitive consumer packaged goods industry, having spent the bulk of her career at General Mills.

She has over 25 years of experience across emerging and developed markets. She has led global brands, teams and P&L’s, and guided their expansion through retail channels including restaurants and joint venture partnerships. She is also a board member for Tropicale Foods, La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Ripple Foods and HALO Branded Solutions.

“I’ve worked with CPG brands for my entire career, and based on my experience, I can definitively say that there’s a lot of promise in Meati. There’s no reason it can’t become a nationally-recognized, household name,” said O’Grady. “I’m excited to be a part of that journey.”

About Meati

Meati was founded in 2017 in Boulder, CO with the vision of bringing mycelium, one of the most nutrient-dense superfoods on the planet, to kitchen tables all over the world.

Made with only a handful of ingredients, Meati’s cutlets and steaks are 95% mycelium. They are high in protein, fiber, and minerals, and low in carbohydrates, fats and cholesterol.

Created using a natural fermentation process with no heavy metals, pesticides or antibiotics, the whole foods don’t include any chemicals or preservatives that you can’t pronounce; they’re also free of the top nine most common allergens.

Beloved by vegetarians and meat eaters alike, Meati is sold in 7,000 stores nationwide, including the Kroger family of stores, Albertsons and Safeway stores, Super Target, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Meijer, Fresh Thyme, Natural Grocers, Wegmans and more.