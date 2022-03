FRANKLIN, Wis. — A meatpacking company will abandon plans to build a larger slaughterhouse in Franklin.

Strauss Meats sent a statement essentially saying it would not build a slaughterhouse at the proposed site following extensive community outrage.

The $73 million slaughterhouse was initially planned to be built next to a new subdivision near 112th Street and Ryan Road, a residentially zoned area.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WISN