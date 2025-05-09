MHP Acquires Majority Percentage of UVESA

KYIV, Ukraine — MHP, a leading international food and agri company, announces the successful conclusion of the adherence period related to its Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with shareholders of Grupo UVESA, one of Spain’s leading poultry producers.

Since the signing of the SPA on 20 March 2025 with shareholders representing 41% of UVESA’s share capital, MHP has signed additional adherence deeds with other shareholders allowing MHP to acquire a total of 91.77% of UVESA’s share capital.

Dr. John Rich, Executive Chairman of the MHP Board of Directors, commented:

“This important milestone paves the way for MHP to deepen its strategic alignment with UVESA following the completion of the transaction. MHP sees this strategic investment as a pivotal step in strengthening our footprint in the European poultry sector. Our partnership with UVESA unlocks new potential for sustainable growth, and expanded market access across new markets in Europe and the Middle East. Together, we are building a robust alliance – driven by innovation, rooted in shared values, and committed to long-term job security for our teams.”

Completion remains subject to the same conditions previously disclosed, including merger control clearances as well as foreign subsidies clearance by the European Commission.

The SPA terms, including the fixed purchase price of EUR 225 per share and a contingent consideration of up to EUR 21.43 per share, remain unchanged. The transaction will be settled in cash at closing, supported by a first-demand bank guarantee.

Antonio Sánchez, President of UVESA, added:

“Together with MHP, we are entering a new phase focused on building a strong and sustainable future. We remain committed to quality, people, and long-term impact. Our people have always been, are, and will remain at the heart of everything we do. As we move forward, we stay true to our shared values and strive to make a positive impact on both our employees and the communities we serve.”

About MHP

MHP is a publicly listed (London Stock Exchange) international food and agri company, producing high-quality healthy food products that enhance consumers’ lives. The company operates in agriculture, food production, and retail, with manufacturing facilities in Ukraine and South-Eastern Europe, as well as subsidiaries in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other EU countries.

MHP employs over 36,000 people in Ukraine and abroad and is ranked among the top 10 employers in Ukraine, according to Forbes Ukraine. The company exports its products to more than 80 countries worldwide and manages a land bank of 360,000 hectares across 12 regions in Ukraine.

During the full-scale war, MHP sees its mission as supporting the economy and food security of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector and is also one of the top 5 largest investors in the country.

As a culinary company, MHP develops over 15 product brands, including Qualiko, Sultanah, Аssilah, Nasha Ryaba, Apetytna, Lehko!, Bashchynskyi, Skott Smeat, RyabChick, and others.

To ensure that Ukrainians always have access to high-quality and delicious food, the company, together with its partners, develops several retail chains: MeatMarket stores, Fresh Food, Nasha Ryaba and Döner Market restaurants, which offer tasty and safe fast food.

MHP in Ukraine, in collaboration with its strategic partner, the Charitable Foundation MHP — GROMADI, is actively engaged in community development enhancing community livability, while also supporting those in greatest need.

MHP in Ukraine is fostering the MHP Standing Together program, which provides personalized assistance and comprehensive support to military personnel, veterans, their families, and those awaiting the return of their loved ones from the frontlines.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.

About Grupo UVESA

Grupo UVESA stands as a prominent leader in Spain’s food industry, with over 60 years of dedication to excellence in the poultry, and feed sectors. The company’s vertically integrated model ensures meticulous oversight across all production stages, reinforcing its commitment to quality and food safety.

Poultry Business

As one of Spain’s foremost chicken producers, UVESA operates state-of-the-art facilities equipped with advanced automation and stringent process controls. This has earned the company international certifications in quality and food safety.

Pork Sector

Pork production and genetics, serving as a major supplier to the country’s leading meat companies.

Feed Area

The company’s feed manufacturing centers utilize cutting-edge technologies to produce nutrient-rich feed, ensuring the healthy and balanced growth of livestock.

Throughout its history, UVESA has experienced significant growth, driven by the dedication of its workforce and the trust of its stakeholders. The company remains committed to innovation and excellence, solidifying its position as a trusted name in the agri-food sector.