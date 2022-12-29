Midan Marketing: 2023 Top Trends to Watch

Midan Marketing Meat & Poultry December 29, 2022

Economic pressures, convenience, technology, sustainability and health – these five broad topics encompass a lot of what is shaping the meat industry today. As Midan looks to 2023, we have identified trends within each of these areas we expect to have the biggest impact on the meat channel.

From how consumers are considering inflation in their meat purchases to how brands will be changing their advertising to make the most of their budgets, we share how we see economic pressures continuing to play out in the new year. In the realms of health and sustainability, the meat industry is responding to consumers’ wants and needs – how are those likely to change and how do we keep up?

Convenience is the name of the game to the largest of Midan’s Meat Consumer Segments. How is this group fueling innovation in brick-and-mortar stores, online and within product categories?

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Midan Marketing

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Meat Tech 101: Advancements Changing the Definition of ‘Meat’

Connor Guyton, Midan Marketing Meat & Poultry July 19, 2021

A short time ago in a land not so far away, when you went to the grocery store to buy meat, you could reasonably assume everything in the meat case was made from responsibly harvested livestock and that the ingredients list would include, well, meat. Today, food technology has advanced to a point where the definition of “meat” is a bit fuzzier than it once was.