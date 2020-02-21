Milwaukee’s Strauss Brands to Remain in Franklin as City Grants More Time For New Meat Processing Plant, Slaughterhouse

An agreement tied to a Strauss Brands Inc. proposal to develop its new meat processing facility in Franklin is being changed — the first public action after the company last fall dropped plans to relocate to Milwaukee.

And Strauss on Wednesday issued a statement making it clear that it will remain in Franklin.

“After careful consideration, Strauss Brands has decided to stay in Franklin, our home for more than 50 years. We appreciate the ongoing support and patience of Mayor (Steve) Olson, his team and the City of Franklin,” said Randy Strauss, Strauss Brands chief executive officer.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel