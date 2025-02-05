Miniat Family of Companies Announces New CEO

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — The Miniat Family of Companies announced the appointment of Brian Fox as its new Chief Executive Officer. Brian begins with Miniat on February 10, 2025, as the first non-family leader of the fifth-generation, family-owned business portfolio.

Brian Fox brings a remarkable blend of leadership experience, innovation, and passion for driving growth, collaboration, and excellence. Over his distinguished career, Brian has held key leadership roles across food-related industries, including most recently serving as CEO of Richelieu Foods, a premier manufacturer of private branded food products since 1862, now owned by German firm Frieberger. He was previously CEO of Zentis U.S.A., a division of a 125-year global family-owned company specializing in processing and refining fruit and other raw materials. Earlier experience includes successful tenures at TreeHouse Foods, ConAgra Foods, and Ralcorp Holdings. At Conagra, Brian helped pioneer the first U.S. cereal lineup free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

Brian earned his M.B.A. from Rockhurst University and holds a B.S. from the University of North Carolina. Outside of work, Brian is a dedicated husband and proud father of three children. He is passionate about fostering a workplace culture where everyone feels valued, empowered, and equipped to thrive.

“I am incredibly excited to be able to join the Miniat family in leading both the Ed Miniat and South Chicago Packing Companies here in Chicago,” said Brian Fox. “Dave Miniat and the team have built two incredible organizations, and I consider myself very fortunate to join the team. I look forward to continuing the tradition of delivering exceptional products and services that have been a hallmark of the Miniat business for over 130 years and five generations. The business has many great growth opportunities ahead, and I look forward to helping bring those ideas to life.”

The appointment of Brian Fox marks an important transition for The Miniat Family of Companies. After over 30 years as CEO, Dave Miniat will transition into the role of Chairman Emeritus while continuing to support the leadership team and strengthen key relationships with customers, suppliers, and industry partners.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as CEO,” said Dave Miniat. “As we navigate this transition, I am confident that Brian’s vision, energy, and leadership will guide us to even greater success. The future of our organization is bright, and I look forward to supporting the team as we continue to grow and innovate.”

The Miniat Companies, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned portfolio of businesses specializing in custom food products for North American restaurant chains, food service companies, and global CPG companies. Ed Miniat LLC focuses on innovative sous-vide beef, pork, and poultry preparations. South Chicago Packing LLC provides high-end specialty fats and oils for health-conscious home chefs, award-winning restaurant chains, bakeries, and industrial companies.

For more information, visit Miniat.com and SouthChicagoPacking.com.

Looking Ahead

With a legacy of over 130 years of innovation and a long-term vision for growth, The Miniat Family of Companies is well-positioned to build on its success under Brian Fox’s leadership. Together, the team is committed to delivering exceptional products, fostering a culture of collaboration, and creating a brighter future for employees, customers, and partners alike.