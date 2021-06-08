Minister Bibeau Announces Support to Help Spur Innovation for Québec Pork Producers

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Meat & Poultry June 8, 2021

QUÉBEC – While speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the Éleveurs de porcs du Québec, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced over $922,000 through the AgriScience Program for two Québec pork organizations, which will help advance innovation within the sector.

Swine Innovation Porc is receiving up to $356,525 to improve swine health in Canada by developing a new vaccine against Streptococcus suis to reduce the use of antimicrobials and expand strain coverage.

The Centre de développement du porc du Québec (CDPQ) is receiving up to $565,562 for a research project aimed at reducing nitrogen output while maintaining growth performance and meat quality.

Québec pork producers continue to adopt cutting-edge approaches and technologies to enhance their competitiveness and position themselves for a strong and vibrant future, while responding to the challenges brought by COVID-19.

