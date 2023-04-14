Minnesota Pork Plant Could Soon Close, Costing 1,000 Jobs

Associated Press Meat & Poultry April 14, 2023

WINDOM, Minn. — Owners of a pork processing plant in southern Minnesota said more than 1,000 people are in danger of losing their jobs if a new owner for the plant is not found soon.

HyLife Foods filed notice with the state this week that its efforts to improve business at its Windom plant have been unsuccessful, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

In a memo to the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development, HyLife said it has faced challenges from inflation, high grain costs, foreign exchange rates and the plant’s operational losses.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Associated Press

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Olymel Announces the Permanent Closure Of Its Pork Further Processing Plant in Henryville – Employees Invited to Relocate Within the Company

Olymel l.p. Meat & Poultry September 16, 2021

Olymel management has announced the permanent closure of its Henryville, pork further processing plant in the Montérégie region. This decision will take effect on November 12 under the provisions of Quebec’s Labor Standards Act and will result in the abolition of 29 jobs. The employees affected by this decision, most of whom are represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 501, were all informed this morning through a meeting and a personalized letter. All employees will be offered relocation in nearby Olymel facilities in the Montérégie region.