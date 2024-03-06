Missouri Prime Beef Packers Suspends Operations of Pleasant Hope, Mo., Plant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A southwest Missouri beef processing plant announced it has suspended operations.

Missouri Prime Beef Packers of Pleasant Hope will close because of “unforeseen business circumstances.” The plant has not confirmed if the closure is permanent or temporary. The closure impacts 335 employees.

Missouri Prime Beef Packers recently withdrew its permit application to use new technology to discharge into the Pomme de Terre watershed. Missouri Prime Beef Packers asked the DNR to approve dumping waste into the river. In August, hundreds of people gathered at the Pomme De Terre Lake pavilion in Hermitage concerned about a plan for the plant to pour up to 350,000 gallons of waste into the river daily.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KY3