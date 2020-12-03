Modern Meat Announces US Distribution Co-Manufacturing Agreement for Up to $25 Million

VANCOUVER, BC – Modern Meat Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (“Modern Meat“) or (the “Company“), an award winning plant-based meat manufacturer, announced today a co-packing agreement with Real Vision Foods, LLC (“Real Vision”) of California. The Company has been seeking active growth opportunities in the United States to launch its portfolio of plant-based meat alternative products.

Real Vision is a California based co-manufacturer with the capability of producing up to a wholesale value of $25 Million USD worth of total Modern Meat products per year through its facility. Its management team has over 100 years of experience working with companies such as at General Mills, Pepsi and Yum Restaurants. The principles have provided over 250 different SKU’s to retail, mass merchandise & club store supply chain, with branded and private label applications in US and Canada.

“This marks a major milestone for our company as it has been long been a goal to produce and sell our products in the US. We are incredibly excited to launch out of California with an early adopter of plant based vegan alternatives. We feel that by moving to an established team of co-manufacturing, our company is likely to see significant growth in our revenues.” states Tara Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“Modern Meat’s growth has always been an issue of available production capacity. By moving to the USA, our company has taken a significant step in the right direction to access production capacity that should support significant growth. By partnering with a strong co- manufacturer, it will allow Modern Meat to leverage its brand and amazing products to get placement in as many west coast retailers as possible. While growing Modern Meat in the USA we will continue our mandate to look for high quality brands with distribution that fit our company principles.” states Campbell Becher, Head of Finance and Mergers and Acquisitions for Modern Meat.

Real VisIon Foods also already supports national distribution of other vegan products; specifically specializing in fermentation of (dairy analogue) and meat analogue products, being one of the few industrial scale co-packers exclusively serving plant based & gluten free products.

“Real Vision is excited to support the growth of Modern Meat in its journey to offer white tablecloth – culinary level product quality to consumers throughout the world. The company recognizes the importance of offering quick to market product capabilities for emerging plant based only brands that reflect is its sustainability conscious value & aspirations, we look to move very quickly with our partnership as it is highly prioritized product and will hopefully be in production with Modern Meat within 90 days.” states Joseph Ertman, President of Real Vision Foods, LLC.

Production of Modern Meat products through Real Vision is expected to commence in Q1 2021. The actual amount of Modern Meat products produced by Real Vision will be based on demand for Modern Meat products in the United States through Modern Meat’s retail and wholesale partners. Modern Meat expects the production by Real Vision will be a mix of its various products including its burger, crumble, meatballs, sauces and other products under development.

About Modern Meat

Modern Meat is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based meat products. Modern Meat recognizes the importance of providing consumers nutritious and sustainable meat alternatives without sacrificing taste. We are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMO’s. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using only natural 100% plant-based ingredients.

