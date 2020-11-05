Modern Meat Receives HACCP Certification for its New Facility

VANCOUVER, BC – Modern Meat Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (“Modern Meat“) or (the “Company) an award-winning plant-based food manufacturer, announced today it has recently received the internationally-recognized ‘Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points’ (HACCP) certification in the field of food safety and quality control. HACCP is required by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) in all federally registered establishments where food is manufactured for human consumption.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement. People today are looking for brands that they can trust. We’ve always been committed to the highest standards of food quality and safety, and this certification will continue to build trust with our customers, suppliers and retail partners.” said Tara Haddad, CEO of Modern Meat.

HACCP is a prerequisite for many large retailers to onboard the product, Modern Meat has been in contact with several large distributors looking to onboard the product to advance its placement in such large scale grocery chains. By Modern Meat achieving HACCP certification in its new facility, it will allow the company to freely produce larger quantities to meet significant over demand for the product.



“We are currently in the midst of adding a second shift and exploring all other options including the idea of running double shifts, 7 days a week to maximize our facility’s production. With HACCP and additions to our staffing we feel we can significantly increase the output of Modern Meat products to the market.’ States Tara Haddad, CEO of Modern Meat.

The certification was given by HACCP Canada, which benchmarks to the standards of the World Health Organization and the CFIA, an organization that is dedicated to safeguarding food, animals and plants, which enhances the health and well-being of Canada’s people, environment and economy. HACCP certification is a tool to help identify and control food safety hazards that may occur within the food business. It is also a management system that recognizes that a food business has developed, documented and implemented systems and procedures in accordance with HACCP.

“Food safety is of paramount concern for Modern Meat and our customers,” states Tara Haddad, CEO of Modern Meat. “This certification helps us manage risk in our daily operations and provides guidance and transparency in how we handle and produce our food products. HACCP helps protect our customers as it is an effective and rational means of assuring food safety from harvest to consumption.”

“HACCP is a prerequisite for many large retailers to onboard different products. Having this accreditation for our new facility will allow us to produce larger volumes and facilitate some of the “large scale” interest in our products lines ,our focus will now shift to engage with large banner retailers, thereby growing the Company’s brand presence, market footing, and revenues.” said Chris Parkinson, Brand and Relationship Manager of Modern Meat.

About Modern Meat

Modern Meat is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based meat products. Modern Meat recognizes the importance of providing consumers nutritious and sustainable meat alternatives without sacrificing taste. We are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using only natural 100% plant-based ingredients.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: Modern Meat and Modern Meat’s business and prospects; the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans; details of the Company’s food safety systems, increased production capacity, transaction with retailers, the interest in Modern Meat’s product lines, increased production volumes, growth of brand presence, market footing and revenues, and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.