Modern Meat Signs Retail, E-Commerce, Distribution, and Foodservice Deal With Premier BC Distributor Legends Haul

VANCOUVER, BC – Modern Meat Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (” Modern Meat “) or (the ” Company “), an award-winning plant-based meat manufacturer, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with premier food distributor Legends Haul, who will be retailing Modern Meat products through its retail e-commerce, and retail and food service distribution channels. The agreement is expected to help the Company gain significant awareness and distribution within British Columbia.

Legends Haul is one of BC’s premier food distributors with a focus of locally made in season food and produce. Specifically, focusing on simply good, wholesome foods with ingredients that fuel the body and mind providing a elevated grocery experience. Currently, Legends Haul has over 225,000 users that transacted over 40,000 times over its last quarter. In addition to its retail and online presence, Legends Haul has 12 delivery trucks that service its order flow within British Columbia.

“Legends Haul has been a long-targeted account for our company. Its principals and significant distribution channels make it one of the best partners we can find locally. Being able to team up with Legends Haul will significantly grow the Company’s local footprint,” states Chris Parkinson, Brand and Relationship Manager for Modern Meat.

“I’m very pleased with our sales staff in securing another great partner to work with, Legends Haul is a great example of a distribution company that we have synergies to do business with. Over the next coming months, our company will be going through some exciting growth locally and globally and this is a step in the right direction,” states Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Meat.

About Modern Meat



Modern Meat is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based meat products. Modern Meat recognizes the importance of providing consumers nutritious and sustainable meat alternatives without sacrificing taste. We are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMO’s. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using only natural 100% plant-based ingredients.

