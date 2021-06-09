Modern Plant-Based Foods Enters Ready Made Meal Market

VANCOUVER, BC – Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (” Modern Plant Based Foods “) or (the “Company “), an award-winning plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that Modern Meat, its line of meat alternative products, is launching premade meals in retail stores throughout British Columbia. Currently, the vegan ready-made meals are available for purchase at Modern Wellness Bars in Vancouver.

The global ready meals market size was valued at USD $159.15 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. Shifting consumers’ food preferences towards ready-to-eat food products owing to the busy lifestyle of working individuals as well as hectic work schedules of college grads and students is expected to be a key factor for the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for minimally processed and additive-free food products life is expected to fuel market growth.

“We are excited to diversify our capabilities and expand our production outside of frozen foods,” states Tara Haddad, CEO and Founder of Modern Plant-Based Foods. “As we continue to witness consumers focus on health and wellness grow, we’re also seeing an increased appetite for convenience buying. Since launching the meals at our very own retail locations in May, they have flown off the shelves each week. Our development chefs have created a variety of nutritious plant-based meals incorporating Modern Meat into the recipes. The current lineup includes a Breakfast Wrap with the Modern Sausage, Moroccan Wrap with the Modern Meatballs, Burrito using Modern Crumble and two fresh salads.”

Since Modern Plant-Based Foods debut in 2019 it has grown its business verticals from meat alternatives to include plant-based homestyle soups, vegan snacks, health and wellness retail stores and now ready-made meals. Modern Meat has also expanded its brands product range to include gyoza, a plant-based roast and breakfast sausage.

“This sizeable market offers tremendous opportunity,” explains Tara. “Our roadmap for growth continues and is fueled by our ability to recognize food trends coupled with the demand for our portfolio of quality plant-based foods. Over the coming months we will be working with our distributors to drive our meals into retail grab and go sections nationally.”

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

