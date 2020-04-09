More than 80 Employees at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls Test Positive for COVID-19

Sarah McDonald, KELO Meat & Poultry April 9, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The state health department confirmed more than 80 employees at Smithfield Foods have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state health department says there are new cases at the Sioux Falls meat packing plant every day.

“We are able to do contact tracing with all the positive cases, so that work continues so that we can make sure people are taking precautions and so at this point we do not feel there is a risk to people outside of those impacted,” Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KELO

