More than 80 Employees at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls Test Positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The state health department confirmed more than 80 employees at Smithfield Foods have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state health department says there are new cases at the Sioux Falls meat packing plant every day.

“We are able to do contact tracing with all the positive cases, so that work continues so that we can make sure people are taking precautions and so at this point we do not feel there is a risk to people outside of those impacted,” Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

