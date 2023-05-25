Morris to Lead USPOULTRY

Nath Morris has been named the next president of U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) by the board of directors. He will succeed John Starkey, who will retire in August. Starkey will remain as advisor through the end of the year.

Morris has been serving as executive vice president – expo at USPOULTRY. He managed the International Poultry Expo (IPE), part of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), and recognized by Trade Show Executive magazine as the 22nd largest U.S. trade show. He has been on the USPOULTRY staff since 2014.

Growing up in a poultry family in Georgia, both Morris’ father Dale and grandfather Dank had distinguished industry careers. Morris also has an extensive background in the poultry industry. Prior to joining USPOULTRY staff, he had been U.S. sales manager at Perdue Farms/Heritage Breeders, territory manager at Arbor Acres Farms/Aviagen, territory manager at Meyn USA, and QA manager at Seaboard Farms of Athens. During his industry career, Morris was also involved as a volunteer in USPOULTRY programs, including participating for many years in the Association’s annual Hatchery-Breeder Clinic.

Morris has also been active in his community, including serving as a member of the Hall County Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the Hall County Board of Education, president of the Georgia School Board Association executive committee, and member of the Administrative Board of the First United Methodist Church. He received a B.S. degree in poultry science at the University of Georgia.

“I am happy to be a part of U.S. Poultry & Egg Association,” Morris said. “And I am excited about serving as president of such a great organization and look forward to advancing our legacy as the All-Feather organization serving the poultry and egg industry in so many areas. USPOULTRY is the industry’s largest and most dynamic organization, and we will keep building on that tradition,” he added.

USPOULTRY Chairman Jarod Morrison, Farbest Foods, commented, “Nath’s experience in the industry, along with his leadership and management of the massive IPPE and familiarity with our other programs, will be a tremendous asset as U.S. Poultry & Egg Association continues to help shape the future of the poultry and egg industry.”

