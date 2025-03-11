Mosner Family Brands Appoints Industry Veteran Greg Martin as Chief Commercial Officer

Mosner Family Brands, a third-generation, family-owned and operated business, is proud to announce the appointment of Greg Martin as Chief Commercial Officer. With over 41 years of experience in the industry, Martin will play a key role in helping Mosner Family Brands expand and further strengthen its position in the specialty raw, ready-to-eat (RTE), and ready-to-cook (RTC) protein markets.

Throughout his distinguished career, Martin has focused on supporting family-owned meat companies in scaling their operations, refining procurement strategies, and developing comprehensive business and sales approaches to drive growth. Before joining Mosner Family Brands, Martin served as Chief Commercial Officer at Thomas Foods International USA, and prior to that, held a similar role at Strauss Brands.

“We are excited to welcome Greg to Mosner Family Brands,” said Benjamin Mosner, CEO of Mosner Family Brands. “His deep industry knowledge and proven track record of driving growth will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and innovate in the protein industry.”

Greg Martin’s appointment is part of Mosner Family Brands’ ongoing commitment to expanding its market presence, building out its senior team and achieve long-term business objectives while maintaining its core values as a family-run business.