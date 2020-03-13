NAMI Cancels the 2020 Meat Industry Summit

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) continues to monitor the evolving situation regarding coronavirus both domestically and internationally. Due to this public health emergency, it is impossible to move forward with NAMI’s Meat Industry Summit as planned.  In close consultation with members, authorities in Texas, and the J.W. Marriott, we made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Meat Industry Summit in San Antonio, Texas.

While reported risk levels for COVID-19 infection may be low in the conference region, the unique challenges and responsibilities associated with staging large gatherings remain immensely complex.  The Meat Institute will continue to keep you up to date about future meetings and possibly rescheduling the Summit. We did not make this decision lightly, but think it is the right thing to do to protect the health and safety of attendees and staff.

