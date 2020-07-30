Nathan’s Famous Partners With REEF to Expand Reach With Neighborhood Kitchens Nationwide

JERICHO, N.Y.– Nathan’s Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced today its partnership with REEF, one of the largest operators of neighborhood kitchens and logistics hubs in the United States. REEF Kitchens is a national network of 70+ neighborhood kitchens across 18 cities that allows food entrepreneurs, local restaurants, and national restaurant brands to open and quickly expand their delivery businesses.

“We’ve worked fervently to expand Nathan’s Famous to fans across the country, and this partnership with REEF Kitchens grows our footprint even more,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “We look forward to beginning this journey with REEF in Manhattan, expanding our reach in the city we call home, and looking at future markets like Miami, Los Angeles, Portland and Minneapolis in the coming months.”

REEF’s Manhattan neighborhood kitchen is now serving Nathan’s Famous’ new menu. Fans across the borough will be able to order Nathan’s via UberEats, Postmates and Grubhub, with DoorDash in August 2020. Menu items will include the brand’s world-famous hot dogs and crinkle cut fries, the NY Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda, as well as the brands new line of premium burgers and fried chicken sandwiches.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nathan’s Famous, an iconic brand synonymous with American tradition and the flavor of New York,” said Carl Segal, REEF’s COO. “REEF takes pride in helping brands scale to reach and serve more customers beyond their traditional brick and mortar locations, and we look forward to bringing Nathan’s world-famous hot dogs, fries, and burgers to new consumers through our Neighborhood Kitchens.”

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and fourteen foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. Nathan’s was ranked #22 on the Forbes 2014 list of the Best Small Companies in America and was listed as the Best Small Company in New York State in October 2013. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

About REEF Technology

REEF’s mission is to connect the world to your block. We transform underutilized urban spaces into neighborhood hubs that connect people to locally curated goods, services, and experiences. With an ecosystem of 4,500 locations and a team of 15,000 people, REEF is one of the largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs, and neighborhood kitchens in the United States. Together we are leveraging the power of proximity to keep our communities moving forward in a sustainable and thoughtful way.

