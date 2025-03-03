National Advertising Division Finds Certified Angus Beef’s “Best Practices” and “Highest Standards” Claims for Beef Quality Assurance Program Supported

New York, NY – In a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by Animal Partisan, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division found that Certified Angus Beef‘s claims that the Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program represents “best practices” and “highest standards” are supported.

Animal Partisan is a nonprofit organization whose stated mission is improving animal welfare and combating the suffering of animals in agriculture. Certified Angus Beef, also a nonprofit organization, owns the Certified Angus Beef® logo and promotes the BQA program to beef producers.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited challenge process designed for single-issue advertising cases brought to the National Advertising Division (NAD). At issue is whether claims on Certified Angus Beef’s website, social media, and in marketing materials are unsupported given Animal Partisan’s claims that other standards for cattle care, such as those set by Humane Farm Animal Care (HFAC) and Global Animal Partnership (GAP), are considered more rigorous.

Certified Angus Beef promotes the BQA program as ensuring “best practices in animal handling, animal care, and responsible antibiotic use.” The organization claims BQA provides educational resources, supports humane care practices, and helps farmers maintain high standards and stay updated with animal welfare practices.

NAD determined that Certified Angus Beef’s references to “best practices” and “highest standards” in the context of the challenged advertising do not convey the message that BQA represents the most superior level of care available for cattle in the beef industry and does not convey a message of objective superiority over all other standards. Rather, “best practices” generally refer to techniques developed through a structured process to represent a trusted standard. The advertising conveys that BQA is a high standard recognized by the industry.

Therefore, NAD determined that the challenged claims are substantiated as they appear in the context of the challenged advertising.

In its advertiser statement, Certified Angus Beef stated it is “pleased that the NAD recognized the high standards for cattle care set by the program.”

