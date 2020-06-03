National Hot Dog and Sausage Council Declares Wednesdays as Wiener Wednesdays

WASHINGTON — With the summer grilling season upon us and families seeking easy, delicious recipes to make at home, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, in conjunction with the Beef Checkoff, is opening its extensive catalog of hot dog and sausage recipes for Americans to celebrate Wiener Wednesdays. Every Wednesday over the summer and beyond, the NHDSC will highlight a featured Wiener Wednesday recipe and work with chefs to develop their own Wiener Wednesday recipe creations.

“Taco Tuesday may have been the originator of the ‘meal of the day’ trend, but frankly, Wiener Wednesday is the top dog of weekly food holidays, said NHDSC President and Top Dog Eric Mittenthal. “The versatility of hot dogs and sausages in recipes is endless and a perfect solution to weekly family meal planning.”

Whether on the grill or in the kitchen, hot dogs and sausage recipes are available for any occasion. The NHDSC’s All Recipes page features more than 100 different recipes for hot dogs and sausages including chef creations and many recipes submitted by hot dog and sausage enthusiasts. There are even hot dog sushi (aka Beefshi) recipes for adventurous home cooks. For those seeking more traditional options, the NHDSC has a full guide to all of the regional hot dog varieties popular around the country with video demos for preparing some of the most popular ones.

Throughout the rest of the summer and beyond, the NHDSC will highlight recipes on its social media channels using #WienerWednesday and will feature the best consumer created #WienerWednesday recipes as well. More on hot dogs and sausages including history, details on how they’re made and a guide to hot dog etiquette is available at www.hot-dog.org.

About The Beef Checkoff:

The Beef Checkoff Program (www.beefboard.org) was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. In states with qualified beef councils, states may retain up to 50 cents of the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council:

Established in 1994 by the American Meat Institute, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council serves as an information resource to consumers and media on questions related to quality, safety, nutrition and preparation of hot dogs and sausages. The Council also celebrates hot dogs and sausages as iconic American foods.

About NAMI:

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. Formed from the 2015 merger of the American Meat Institute (AMI) and North American Meat Association (NAMA), the Institute has a rich, century-long history and provides essential member services including legislative, regulatory, scientific, international and public affairs representation. NAMI’s mission is to shape a public policy environment in which the meat and poultry industry can produce wholesome products safely, efficiently and profitably. Together, the Institute’s members produce the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb and poultry and the equipment, ingredients and services needed for the highest quality products.

