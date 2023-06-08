National Pork Board Names New Senior VP for Market Growth

DES MOINES, IOWA – The National Pork Board (NPB) announced today that Dr. David Newman will assume the role of senior vice president for market growth effective June 19, 2023. In this role, Newman will lead the team of 16 professionals tasked with growing market demand internationally and domestically, as well as the organization’s health and nutrition research and outreach.

Newman is no stranger to the Pork Board and its work in these areas. He began his first of two three-year terms on the National Pork Board in 2016 and served two years as the board’s president in 2020 and 2021. He has been an active participant in numerous committees and task forces, ranging in focus from strategic planning, swine health, producer services, and domestic marketing. He has played an active role in helping expand international markets for U.S. pork. In addition to participating in several producer delegations to major markets, including Mexico, Japan, and China, he has served as an executive committee member of the U.S. Meat Export Federation since 2021.

“David is a tireless advocate for the pork industry, and understands every major facet of pork marketing,” said Bill Even, National Pork Board CEO. “There aren’t many people in the world who have his experience in international trade, domestic demand, meat science and research. We’re thrilled to have him lead the team that is delivering growth for the pork category and adding value for America’s pig farmers.”

Newman joins the Pork Board following a successful career as a full professor at Arkansas State University, where he led the meat science program and the university’s swine research facility. He is also owner and president of both Newman Farm Heritage Berkshire Pork and Quality Meat Solutions, a firm that conducts research on meatcase metrics and quality and provides animal welfare audits for farms and processing plants.

He holds a Ph.D. in Meat Science and Animal Science from North Dakota State University and a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from the University of Missouri, with a minor in international agriculture.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead this work for the Pork Board,” said Newman. “When I started my first term on the board in 2016, I raised my hand to get involved in the work that I felt we needed to tackle the hardest – driving demand at home and across the globe. We’ve made some great progress since then, but there’s still much work to be done. There’s a great team working on behalf of producers to grow markets for pork, and I’m honored to be a part of that.”

The National Pork Board has responsibility for Pork Checkoff-funded research, promotion and consumer information projects and for communicating with pork producers and the public. The Pork Checkoff funds national and state programs in consumer education and marketing, retail and foodservice marketing, export market promotion, production improvement, science and technology, swine health, pork safety, and environmental management and sustainability. For the past half century, the U.S. pork industry has delivered on its commitment to sustainable production and has made significant strides in reducing the environmental impact of pig farming. Through a legislative national Pork Checkoff, pork producers invest $0.35 for each $100 value of hogs sold. Importers of pork products contribute a like amount, based on a formula. For information on Checkoff-funded programs, pork producers can call the Pork Checkoff Service Center at (800) 456-7675 or visit porkcheckoff.org.