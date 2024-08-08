National Protein and Food Distributors Association Reveals Fall Meeting Speakers

Marys, GA — The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) is thrilled to announce the speaker lineup for its 2024 Fall Meeting, scheduled for September 15-18, 2024, at the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson, Arizona.

The Fall Meeting, one of NPFDA’s signature events and a member favorite, offers a comprehensive program featuring roundtable discussions, expert speakers, engaging activities, and ample networking opportunities. This gathering provides a unique blend of learning, relationship-building, and reconnecting with industry peers.

This year’s event boasts an impressive roster of speakers addressing critical industry issues and personal development:

Presentation by FBI on Cargo Theft presented by Scott Dunn, Supervisory Special Agent, and Logan Johnston, Intelligence Analyst. Dunn and Johnston will offer an FBI perspective on cargo theft, exploring its economic impact, threats to the retail supply chain, and potential health and safety implications. They will highlight the FBI’s proactive strategies to combat criminal enterprises engaged in systematic cargo thefts.

Next is motivational speaker, Larry Long Jr., CEO of LLJR Enterprises. Long will deliver his transformative message, “JOLT! Rediscover and Believe in Your Inner Greatness.” Attendees will learn powerful strategies to overcome obstacles and tap into their full potential.

“We’re excited to offer our members this unique opportunity to gain insights from law enforcement experts and experience a powerful motivational session,” said Cece Corbin, CMP, President of NPFDA. “This meeting will provide valuable knowledge and inspiration to help our members navigate industry challenges while making valuable connections.”

About NPFDA

The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA), formerly known as the National Poultry and Food Distributors Association, is a non-profit trade association based in St. Mary’s, Georgia. Established in 1967, the association consists of 280 industry firms nationwide, including protein and food suppliers, retailers, processors, transportation companies, and marketers.

NPFDA’s objective is to provide networking opportunities, foster growth and learning among members, and cultivate enduring business relationships. The association aims to facilitate discussion and exchange of ideas among food distributors, processors, and allied industries. For more information, please visit www.npfda.org or contact (912) 439-3603. Follow us on Twitter @NPFDA1 or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NPFDA.