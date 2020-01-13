New Age Meats Raises $ 2.7m Seed Round Led by ff Venture Capital

BERKELEY, Calif. –New Age Meats, a Berkeley-based cultivated meat company, today announced the closing of $2.7 million in seed round funding. The company was founded in 2018 and is a graduate of IndieBio’s accelerator program. New Age Meats aims to develop technology to make meat from animal cells instead of animal slaughter by using automation and data science in stem cell research and bioreactor optimization.

Brian Spears, CEO and Founder, said: “This funding enables us to grow our team, invest in automation equipment, and iterate our unique cultivators we design in house. We can’t wait to share tasty, sustainable cultivated meat with avid meat eaters.”

The seed round was led by ff Venture Capital, New York-based venture firm focused on early stage investments in deep tech sectors. Investors include Agronomics Ltd, Sand Hill Angels, Supernode Ventures, Hemisphere Ventures, and Kairos Ventures. SOSV followed on to their pre-seed IndieBio investment.

AJ Plotkin, Partner at ff Venture Capital, said: “As a firm we focus on transformative technologies and visionary founders. We’ve found that in Brian and the team at New Age Meats. We are confident cultivated meat will be part of the food economy long term.”

New Age Meats was founded to make better meat while improving human health, animal welfare, and the environment. New Age Meats recently moved into lab facilities in Berkeley and is building out its science and engineering teams as it develops products to bring to market in the coming years.

If you would like more information about New Age Meats, please contact press@newagemeats.com. If you are interested in working for the company, please visit www.newagemeats.com/careers.