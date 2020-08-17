New Bacon Cheddar Snack Stick from Wenzel’s Farm is Here

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Wenzel’s Farm, an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks is pleased to introduce the new Bacon Cheddar flavor to their famous snack stick lineup.

Wenzel’s Farm blends its rich, smoky beef flavor with cheddar cheese and Bacon to create a mouth-watering snack stick that tastes as good as it sounds, and combines two Midwestern favorites for an unforgettable culinary experience. It’s like taking the flavor sensation of your favorite bacon cheddar burger and putting it into a better for you protein packed snack stick.

Quality cuts of protein packed meat combined with years of experience and craftsmanship create a great tasting meat snack that delivers Real Energy. Fuel up for your next adventure with the new Bacon Cheddar snack stick or any of the other 12 Wenzel’s Farm flavors.

Like all Wenzel’s snack sticks, the new Bacon Cheddar flavor is naturally smoked, contains no artificial colors, no MSG and is Gluten Free. The foundation of these great products continues to be built upon the Wenzel’s Farm family recipes that have been producing quality meat products since 1949.

To see the complete line of Wenzel’s Farm products, visit www.wenzelsfarm.com.

About Wenzel’s Farm:

Tucked away in the heart of dairy land, and still operating on the family farmstead in which the brand originated, Wenzel’s Farm is an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks and products. Using family recipes that have been handed down for generations, Wenzel’s Farm has been producing quality Wisconsin meat products since 1949.