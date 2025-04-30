New Eckrich Campaign Delivers the Flavor and Feeling of Home

Smoked Sausage Brand Sparks Nostalgia with Every Bite

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Eckrich®, the beloved brand known for its delicious smoked sausages and deli meats, is proud to unveil its new national brand campaign: “Eckrich, the Sausage That Takes You Home.” The campaign celebrates the powerful connection between food, family and the comforting flavors of home while showcasing how easy and delicious it can be to create a meal to remember.

With over 130 years of tradition behind it, the new campaign highlights Eckrich’s dedication to creating delicious, quality products that not only satisfy but bring back memories, inspire connection and gather families around the table. Through a series of humorous and relatable scenarios, the campaign aims to remind consumers that Eckrich is more than just sausage — it’s a taste of home. The spots engage viewers with the notion that just one bite of an Eckrich sausage can instantly transport you home. But the real question is—which home? The answer is delightfully unexpected for the category, delivered with just the right touch of Eckrich spice.

“Whether it’s a busy weeknight dinner, lunch on the go or a weekend gathering, Eckrich has always been part of those meaningful moments,” said Angela Cheng, senior brand manager of Eckrich at Smithfield Foods. “This campaign taps into those mealtime moments we help create, showing how one bite can bring back familiar comforts and build new cherished memories.”

A fully integrated campaign will roll out nationally and in key markets throughout 2025. Premier creative will take 30-second, 15-second and six-second forms across CTV/TV, online video, audio, digital and social media, and will be supported through the brand’s refreshed website, which showcases a consumer-centric design, integrated social media features and product usage highlights.

From tailgates to kitchen tables, Eckrich has been a trusted staple for generations. With “Eckrich, the Sausage That Takes You Home,” the brand reaffirms its role in not just feeding families but also being a staple of what brings them together.

For more information, visit www.Eckrich.com and connect with the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

About Eckrich

Founded by Peter Eckrich in 1894, Eckrich has a rich heritage starting from a small meat market in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to one of the most recognized regional premium deli and meat brands on the market today. Through it all, Eckrich meats have been recognized for their great taste and supreme quality, craftsmanship, care and pride. For more information, visit www.Eckrich.com. and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. Eckrich is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.



