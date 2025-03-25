New Ground Pork Chubs from Prairie Fresh Meet Consumer Demands

Flavor and product developments highlight brands’ innovation in the pork category



Merriam, Kan. — Prairie Fresh® introduces several ground pork innovations. The chub-style products show consumers that pork doesn’t have to be the center of the plate but can be a high-quality meat ingredient for dishes they love most. Prairie Fresh Ground Pork and Prairie Fresh Pork Sausage will be available for store shelves this spring.

“Ground pork and sausage roll sales have grown tremendously over the last few years,” said Ryan Barnett, market insights manager at Prairie Fresh. “We’re consistently tracking industry trends and are especially excited to bring these convenient offerings to the category and show consumers how they can use pork in everyday meals.”

Handcrafted with new flavors and bold packaging, the product innovations include:

Prairie Fresh Pork Sausage:

Nashville Hot — An irresistible blend of heat and robust spices, combined with premium ground pork.

Italian — A perfect blend of Italian herbs and spices, paired with premium ground pork.

Original Recipe — Crafted with our original recipe seasoning blend.

Vermont Style Maple — Made with real Vermont maple syrup for premium taste.

Unseasoned ground pork — 85% lean – 15% fat blend of all natural, unseasoned, premium ground pork.

“The entire food and beverage industry is seeing enthusiasm around interesting flavor combinations,” said Eric Hamilton, director of product innovation at Prairie Fresh. “With this in mind, we thought why not enhance the ground pork category with some new and bold twists?”

In addition to new flavor concepts, the products are packaged in unique formats, with each package displaying a QR code leading to exclusive online recipes.

“When it came to the packaging, we surveyed consumers and tested concepts based on attributes like versatility, uniqueness and readability,” said Ozlem Worpel, vice president of marketing and innovation at Seaboard Foods. “In the end, we’re thrilled to be delivering eye-catching products that offer consumers both a premium feel as well as the high-quality and flavorful product they’ve come to expect from our brands.”

Prairie Fresh ground pork and sausage will be available beginning in a 16-oz. package.

