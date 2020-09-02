New Meatpacking Plant Opening in Idaho Falls Next Year Will Bring 200 Jobs

IDAHO FALLS – The owners of a new meatpacking plant are hoping to open in Idaho Falls next year.

Intermountain Packing recently acquired a nine-acre piece of property on Iona Road. It’s on the east side of the canal and the railroad tracks near D-C Salvage between Holmes and Woodruff.

General Manager Bob Stirling tells EastIdahoNews.com the plant will occupy a 50,000-square-foot space. Construction is slated to begin in mid-October or late September at the earliest.

“We are very excited to bring this plant to southeast Idaho,” Stirling says.

