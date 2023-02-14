New Research: How Product Claims are Driving Fresh Pork Purchases

Bridget Wasser• Midan Marketing Meat & Poultry February 14, 2023

Product claims and attributes now appear more often on today’s fresh meat products. After successfully completing a beef attributes survey in April 2022, Midan Marketing recently completed a new self-funded market research survey focused specifically on the U.S. pork consumer to help marketers better identify and leverage their most compelling pork product attributes.

Midan’s September 2022 survey included a nationally representative sample of 1,000 current U.S. pork consumers who have a variety of motivations and purchase habits. MaxDiff analysis was utilized and involved survey respondents performing a “best” and “worst” ranking on a set of 29 possible pork product attributes related to quality, production methods, sustainability, sourcing, purchase habits and more.

Price was, unsurprisingly, the most important factor for consumers when selecting a retail pork package for purchase. Forty-six percent of consumers said that price is their top factor and 61% ranked it as their top one or two when cooking at home. Price is also the most important factor when selecting a pork dish at a restaurant. Over half (53%) of consumers ranked price as their top factor and 68% ranked it as their top one or two when eating out.

