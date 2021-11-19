New STK “Meat Market” Now Available for Delivery Nationwide

DENVER–With fall underway and the holiday season just around the corner, The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STKS), launched STK Meat Market nationwide – a new e-commerce program that allows guests to purchase a wide array of signature Choice and Prime cuts for home shipment anywhere in the United States. In addition, STK Meat Market shoppers can also now bring the vibe home with exclusive STK branded merchandise, including a custom bamboo gill set, cocktail kit, apron and more.

“There are many things that our guests have come to know and love about STK, but above all, it’s our quality meats that set us apart,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “With our new STK Meat Market, guests can purchase steakhouse quality Choice and Prime cuts making it easier than ever to bring our signature vibe to life from the comfort of home. And now with the ability to ship nationwide, everyone can experience STK regardless of where they live.”

STK Meat Market offers a variety of packages to fit every need and taste at unbeatable prices without sacrificing quality. The packages currently available from STK Meat Market include:

Two is Better Than One ($99) – Two 10-ounce Center Cut Filets

($99) – Two 10-ounce Center Cut Filets STK Staples ($129) – Two 8-ounce American Flat Iron Wagyu Steaks and two 14-ounce Center Cut Angus Strip Steaks

($129) – Two 8-ounce American Flat Iron Wagyu Steaks and two 14-ounce Center Cut Angus Strip Steaks All about the Filet ($149) – Four 10-ounce Center Cut Filets

($149) – Four 10-ounce Center Cut Filets STK Signature ($159) – Two 10-ounce Center Cut Filets and two 14-ounce Center Cut Angus Strip Steaks

($159) – Two 10-ounce Center Cut Filets and two 14-ounce Center Cut Angus Strip Steaks STK Vibe ($179) – Two 10-ounce Center Cut Filets, two 14-ounce Center Cut Angus Strip Steaks and two 8-ounce Wagyu Flat Irons

($179) – Two 10-ounce Center Cut Filets, two 14-ounce Center Cut Angus Strip Steaks and two 8-ounce Wagyu Flat Irons Wild Cowgirls ($169) – Four 14-ounce Angus Cowgirl Ribeyes

($169) – Four 14-ounce Angus Cowgirl Ribeyes STK Premium ($269) – Two 18-ounce Prime Dry-age Bone-in Strip Steaks, four 14-ounce Dry-age Prime Delmonico Ribeye Steaks, and two-and-a-half pounds of ground Wagyu Beef

($269) – Two 18-ounce Prime Dry-age Bone-in Strip Steaks, four 14-ounce Dry-age Prime Delmonico Ribeye Steaks, and two-and-a-half pounds of ground Wagyu Beef STK Connoisseur ($289) – Two 14-ounce Prime Delmonico Ribeyes, two 10-ounce Center Cut Filets, two 14-ounce Center Cut Angus Strip Steaks, two 18-ounce Dry-age Prime Bone-in Strip Steaks and two-and-a-half pounds of ground Wagyu Beef

($289) – Two 14-ounce Prime Delmonico Ribeyes, two 10-ounce Center Cut Filets, two 14-ounce Center Cut Angus Strip Steaks, two 18-ounce Dry-age Prime Bone-in Strip Steaks and two-and-a-half pounds of ground Wagyu Beef STK Masters ($389) – Four 14-ounce Angus Cowgirl Ribeyes, four 14-ounce Center Cut Angus Strips, four 10-ounce Center Cut Filets

All STK Meat Market orders include STK’s Signature Dry Steak Rubs and a chef curated instruction card to ensure customers get that signature STK experience and flavor no matter where they fire up the grill. In addition, all Meat Market orders include a complimentary dining card that can be used during their next in-restaurant STK dining experience.

In addition, STK Meat Market also offers a Cut of the Month Club with three, six and 12-month subscription options that are perfect for gifting and are sure to leave to that special carnivore in your life wowed for many a meal to come.

STK fans can complete their in-home STK experience with STK Radio, which features playlists of live sets from STK Steakhouse restaurants around the globe, with each set carefully created by one of STK’s Vibe Directors, DJ Kasey Berry and DJ Martial. Visit www.STKradio.com to tune in.

Finally, an STK Meat Market VIP cooking experience can be added to any purchase, allowing groups to select their preferred package and join one of STK’s world class chefs for a live, virtual cooking lesson and demonstration. This VIP add-on experience is available complimentary with group orders of 50 STK Meat Market packages or more, or for a fee of $1,200 for smaller groups. To learn more, please contact your local STK Steakhouse.

“When we first thought of launching STK Meat Market, we knew we wanted to find a way to make at home cooking as special and unique as dining in one of our restaurants,” said Brianna Schmaltz, Vice President of Events for STK and The ONE Group. “With our special VIP experiences for groups, we know we’ve found the perfect way to take the STK Meat Market experience to the next level and are so excited to be able to bring Vibe Dining straight into your home in new, unexpected ways.”

For more information about STK Meat Market and to place an order, please visit www.STKMeatMarket.com or Goldbelly.

About STK

STK Restaurants are “not your daddy’s steakhouse,” offering a high-energy dining experience that artfully combines the superior quality of a traditional steakhouse with a Vibe Dining atmosphere unlike any other. Delectable cuisine, upscale cocktails and an elevated Happy Hour, along with an in-house DJ and chic décor, all come together to offer a memorable fine dining experience that keeps guests enjoying their evening from drinks to dinner to late night. STK’s menu features reimagined classic American cuisine for lunch, brunch and dinner with unique local flair infused into each location’s menu. The brand’s beef program focuses on the highest quality, delicious and craveable steaks while emphasizing transparency and traceable sourcing practices. STK has locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Doha, Dubai, Ibiza, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Milan, Nashville, New York City (2), Orlando, San Diego, San Juan, Scottsdale, and Toronto. The company continues to expand globally. For more information about STK, please visit www.stksteakhouse.com.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands are STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 21 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, and Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar centric brand featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere. Kona Grill consists of 24 restaurants guided by a passion for quality food and exceptional service. ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business, develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turn-key food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos. Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com. Additional information about STK can be found at www.stksteakhouse.com and additional information about Kona Grill can be found at www.konagrill.com.