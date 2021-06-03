Nicholas Meat Breaks Ground On $50M “Sustainable Resource Facility”

LOGANTON, PA – Dignitaries gathered Wednesday at the sprawling Nicholas Meat LLC facility in Sugar Valley as part of the ground-breaking for what the company is calling “an industry-leading Sustainable Resources Facility.”

The family-owned beef processing facility unveiled plans for the $50 million SRF; it is described as an innovative and comprehensive environmental management system “that will allow the company to reuse water and generate green energy from biogas.”

Brian Miller, the Nicholas director of sustainability, said the concept for the SRF was first discussed six years ago and said it will take another two years to complete. He said the new operation will reduce the Nicholas carbon footprint and decrease its dependence on fossil fuels: “Breaking it down, we will create renewable energy, capture greenhouse gases and odors, reduce water demand and create nutrient-rich fertilizer all while reducing truck traffic and minimizing odor.”

