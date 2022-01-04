Nicholas Meat Continues Construction of Sustainable Resource Facility

NorthcentralPA.com Meat & Poultry January 4, 2022

Loganton, Pa. — Nicholas Meat’s Sustainable Resource Facility (SRF) site was just trees and grass a year ago; now construction of the new facility is well underway. Nicholas Meat began construction upon approval of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination Systems (NPEDES) permit.

Today, the 40-plus acre SRF site, located across Hwy. 80 from the Nicholas Meat facility, is transformed into an active construction site that will be home to an innovative and comprehensive environmental management system.

“We’re eager to move closer to delivering the many benefits of the SRF,” said Brian Miller, Nicholas Meat Director of Sustainability. “I personally think this is a great project for the environment, the community and the company. Being able to take waste products and turn them into a valuable renewable energy source is very exciting.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NorthcentralPA.com

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

NCC Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report to Recognize Progress & Identify Future Growth Opportunities

National Chicken Council Meat & Poultry September 21, 2021

The National Chicken Council (NCC) today released its inaugural sustainability report. The report provides a comprehensive overview of U.S. chickens raised for meat, known as “broilers,” and the industry’s collective progress in its environmental, broiler welfare and social impact journey, as well as efforts to build a more sustainable food system.

Bakery

Grupo Bimbo Commits to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 as it Launches its New Sustainability Platform

Grupo Bimbo Bakery November 9, 2021

Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company, and leader on sustainability, announced today its commitment to achieve Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2050. This commitment considers emissions for its entire value chain, covering all Scopes across all activities. By doing this, Grupo Bimbo has become the first Mexican food company to commit to Business Ambition for 1.5°C and join the United Nation’s Race to Zero Campaign with targets established and validated by Science Based Targets.