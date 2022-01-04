Nicholas Meat Continues Construction of Sustainable Resource Facility

Loganton, Pa. — Nicholas Meat’s Sustainable Resource Facility (SRF) site was just trees and grass a year ago; now construction of the new facility is well underway. Nicholas Meat began construction upon approval of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination Systems (NPEDES) permit.

Today, the 40-plus acre SRF site, located across Hwy. 80 from the Nicholas Meat facility, is transformed into an active construction site that will be home to an innovative and comprehensive environmental management system.

“We’re eager to move closer to delivering the many benefits of the SRF,” said Brian Miller, Nicholas Meat Director of Sustainability. “I personally think this is a great project for the environment, the community and the company. Being able to take waste products and turn them into a valuable renewable energy source is very exciting.”

