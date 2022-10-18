Niman Ranch Releases Statement on Supreme Court Hearing Argument on California’s Proposition 12

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – The following is a statement from Chris Oliviero, General Manager of Niman Ranch, on the October 11th Supreme Court Hearing of California’s Proposition 12 (National Pork Producers Council vs Ross):

“It is too often lost that this is the most consequential animal welfare initiative we have seen in a long time—probably ever for hogs. Prop 12 will lift up the floor of conventional hog production practices to meet the bare minimum of consumer expectations on animal care. Frankly, it’s not humane to keep sows in a seven by two-foot crate for weeks or even months at a time. Californians agree.

There are a lot of hog farmers out there who don’t use gestation crates for ethical reasons. Crate free hog farming can—and is—done every day, as our network of over 600 independent family hog farmers prove.

It’s frustrating that many in the conventional industry have spent the past several years trying to overturn Prop 12 despite the overwhelming support from Californians. They know where consumer demand is heading and they should have been helping farmers convert away from crates rather than fighting the inevitable.

Normally we talk about what we do at Niman Ranch and not what others do in the industry, but this issue is too important from an animal welfare perspective and for small farmers to stay quiet.”

About Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch is a network of over 700 independent family farmers raising pork, beef and lamb humanely and sustainably, with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in North America to be Certified Humane®, an animal welfare certification considered rigorous and meaningful by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Niman Ranch has always been compliant with Prop 12 and goes much further with animals raised outdoors or in deeply bedded pens, without crates, tail docking, teeth clipping or other standard industry practices.

Niman Ranch products are available at values driven restaurants and grocers across the country.

About Proposition 12

California’s Proposition 12, passed in 2018, requires farmers to provide more space for egg-laying hens, breeding pigs and calves raised for veal including that these animals be able to stand up, lie down, turn around and extend their limbs. It would also ban the sale of products in the state that do not meet the new standards.

Niman Ranch is the only pork company to submit an Amicus Brief to the Supreme Court in support of Proposition 12.

The Supreme Court will be hearing oral arguments for Proposition 12 on October 11, 2022.