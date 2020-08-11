Niman Ranch to Host Free Virtual Panel on the future of Grocery, Aug. 12th

Join Niman Ranch a free virtual panel on Wednesday, August 12th at noon CT, focused on what the future holds for grocery retail. We have confirmed a powerhouse panel of experts to dig in to this rapidly evolving topic. The panel promises to be an informative and engaging discussion.

Details and to RSVP: https://home.nimanranch.com/future-of-grocery-retail

Panelists: Chris DuBois, Senior VP Protein Practice | IRI Marc Jonna, Owner and Co-Founder | Plum Market Kevin Kelley, AIA, Co-Founder and Principal | Shook Kelley Michael Salguero, Founder & CEO | ButcherBox

Moderator: Joe Fassler, Deputy Editor | The Counter

COVID-19 has dramatically changed consumer shopping behavior and the expectations for grocery store services and protocols. What changes are temporary and which are with us for the long term? With such rapid innovation and new services offered, hear what is working—and what’s not.

Streamed LIVE via YouTube on Wednesday August 12th, noon CST. Register here: https://home.nimanranch.com/future-of-grocery-retailNiman Ranch, the premier sustainable and humane meat leader, will be celebrating their network of independent family farmers and the sustainable agriculture community with a series of virtual events from August 5th to September 11th. Highlights of the 22nd Annual Niman Ranch Hog Farmer Appreciation Celebration include:

A keynote panel featuring Michael Pollan, celebrated author of the Omnivore’s Dilemma, in conversation with Paul Willis, Niman Ranch’s founding hog farmer, Dawn Sherman, CEO of Native American Natural Foods, and Danielle Nierenberg, co-founder and president of Food Tank;

A virtual cooking class with seven Michelin Star-recognized chef Thomas Keller;

Remarks from renowned animal-welfare expert Dr. Temple Grandin;

A series of educational panels featuring some of the country’s leading thinkers on food and farming systems and what we can expect in our uncertain future; and an awards ceremony for Niman Ranch farmers, including the announcement of scholarships granted to young farmers from Niman Ranch’s Next Generation Foundation.