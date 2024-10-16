Noble Research Institute and Certified Angus Beef Launch Partnership Centered on Promoting Land Management for Livestock Producers

The partnership’s free online certificate program is set to release in mid-Q4 of 2024.

Noble Research Institute, a trusted resource for farmers and ranchers since 1945, and Certified Angus Beef, a brand known for its commitment to quality beef, have partnered to develop and deliver Land Stewardship, an educational course designed for livestock producers worldwide.

Land Stewardship, set to launch in November 2024, is an extension of Noble’s educational curriculum and offers an introduction to the six soil health principles and how they work with the ecosystem processes. Available fully online, and free, the program provides participants with accessibility and the ability to complete it at their own pace. Producers of all sizes and locations will gain insights into improving their land management for healthy soil, better grazing animal performance and a more resilient and profitable operation.

Noble provides U.S. farmers and ranchers with a research-backed suite of educational programming covering all aspects of farm and ranch management. The organization’s curriculum offers the tools needed to restore their land, improve their grazing, increase profits and gain long-term success for their operations.

“We are excited to partner with Certified Angus Beef, a company with a long history of commitment to the beef industry and the establishment of a set of uncompromising standards for taste,” said Steve Rhines, CEO and president of Noble Research Institute. “Producing the best beef starts with the animal and how it is raised, and that’s where Noble’s expertise comes in. Together, we have developed a program that supplies the tools to apply high standards to our land stewardship to build stronger and more sustainable operations.”

The partnership between Noble and CAB highlights the shared dedication of both organizations to support producers in caring for the land and grazing livestock in the best way possible to ensure better production, improve the environment and provide a better future for their communities around the country.

“Farmers and ranchers are land stewards first, with healthy forages a necessity for cattle production,” said Bruce Cobb, executive vice president of production at CAB. “Our team is excited to bring forward this resource, developed by subject-matter experts, that will help producers enhance soil health and profitability on their operations.”

About Noble Research Institute

Noble Research Institute is the nation’s largest nonprofit dedicated to farm and ranch management and has been a leading, trusted resource in agriculture since 1945. The organization serves agricultural producers with education, research and consultation on regenerating soil health to improve their land, livestock and livelihood. Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to restoring U.S. grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranchlands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.

For more information about Noble Research Institute, visit www.noble.org.

About Certified Angus Beef

Certified Angus Beef (CAB), a subsidiary of the American Angus Association, is a rancher-owned, not-for-profit business. With a mission to drive demand for registered Angus cattle, CAB works on behalf of cattle producers, creating value for quality-based beef production from the ranch to the rail. Based in Wooster, Ohio, the branded-beef program was the first of its kind and is the original Angus beef brand. To earn the logo, beef must meet our 10 quality standards, certifying that every bite is tender, juicy and full of flavor. For more information, visit www.CABcattle.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.