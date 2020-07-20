Nolan Ryan Butcher Shop Opening Soon

Nolan Ryan wanted to be a rancher before he wanted to be a baseball player.

The Baseball Hall of Famer recently told Community Impact that he bought a calf when he was 10 but that his cattle-rearing days took a backseat to sports, which would, of course, come to define the next four decades of his life.

Ryan spent 27 years in the major leagues as one of the most noted pitchers of his era, and in 2000, he launched a meat brand called Nolan Ryan Beef, which sells meat products in grocery stores around the country.

