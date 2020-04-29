North American Meat Institute: Executive Order Will Protect Against Meat Shortages

WASHINGTON, DC – The North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) today said President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order to ensure the ongoing production of meat and poultry to feed Americans during the COVID-19 crisis.

“By keeping meat and poultry producers operating, the President’s Executive Order will help avert hardship for agricultural producers and keep safe, affordable food on the tables of American families,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “The safety of the heroic men and women working in the meat and poultry industry is the first priority. And as it is assured, facilities should be allowed to re-open. We are grateful to the President for acting to protect our nation’s food supply chain.”

The industry has and will continue to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidance released Sunday. These measures include: testing, temperature checks, face coverings, social distancing of employees where possible and much more. To support employees many Meat Institute members are raising pay, offering bonuses, providing paid sick leave and increasing health benefits.