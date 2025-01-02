North American Meat Institute Hires Bryan Burns to Provide Expertise on Workforce, Sustainability & Packers & Stockyards Act Issues

WASHINGTON, DC – The North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) announced Bryan Burns, currently of Bachoco OK Foods, will be joining the Meat Institute staff as Vice President and Associate General Counsel focusing on a variety of issues, including workforce and sustainability.

“Bryan has 20 years of experience in the industry and previously worked with the Meat Institute on meat and poultry regulation,” said Julie Anna Potts, Meat Institute President and CEO. “We are pleased to have his expertise as we assist members in addressing labor, environmental, and sustainability challenges as a part of their participation in Protein PACT.”

Burns is employed through the end of the year at Bachoco OK Foods as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Vice President of Risk Management and Environmental, Health and Safety. At OK, in addition to being responsible for all legal and corporate governance matters, Burns led the company’s COVID strategy, worker’s compensation, worker safety, environmental, and sustainability efforts.

Prior to Bachoco OK Foods, Burns was employed at Tyson Foods where he was Senior Counsel for 15 years. Besides complex litigation, and handling government agency investigations, Burns worked on Packers and Stockyards Act issues.

About the Protein PACT

The Protein PACT unites partners across animal protein in the first-ever joint effort to accelerate the entire animal protein sector’s progress toward global sustainable development goals for healthy people, healthy animals, healthy communities, and a healthy environment. Protein PACT partners are establishing transparent baselines and benchmarks for our efforts, setting ambitious targets for continuous improvement, collecting data to verify and transparently report on progress, and launching comprehensive communications about animal protein’s unique place in sustainable, healthy diets. To learn more, visit www.TheProteinPACT.org.

About North American Meat Institute

The North American Meat Institute is a leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. The Meat Institute’s members process the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, and manufactures the equipment and ingredients needed to produce safe, high quality meat and poultry products.