North American Meat Institute Issues Statement on USDA Packer & Stockyards Proposals

North American Meat Institute Meat & Poultry June 15, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – The North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) today provided the following statement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) proposals regarding the Packers and Stockyards Act.

“In the past, these sorts of proposals have been opposed by many livestock producers and Congress. In fact, the concepts embodied in these proposals have been rejected by eight federal appellate courts. They were a bad idea in 2010, they were a bad idea in 2016, and they are a bad idea in 2021. Should these proposals be implemented, they will limit producers’ ability to market their livestock the way they see fit and will lead to costly, specious lawsuits,” said Julie Anna Potts, President and CEO of the North American Meat Institute. “The Meat Institute will continue to oppose unnecessary and burdensome government intervention in livestock markets.”

About North American Meat Institute
The North American Meat Institute is a leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. The Meat Institute’s members process the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as manufactures the equipment and ingredients needed to produce safe, high quality meat and poultry products.

