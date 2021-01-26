North American Meat Institute Offers Key Educational Programming at IPPE Marketplace

WASHINGTON, DC – The North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) is offering free, on demand educational programming for International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) Marketplace participants.

“The Meat Institute is committed to offering the same, high quality educational programs IPPE attendees enjoy whether in person or virtual,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “This year we are pleased to offer our most popular sessions for the industry through the IPPE Marketplace.”

IPPE Marketplace includes the following programming on demand for registered attendees Jan. 25-29, 2020:

Family Business Focus Steadfast Leadership in Constant Change

Speaker: Tom Emigh, Consultant at The Family Business Consulting Group Analyzing and Responding to FSIS Regulatory Actions

Speakers: Clarissa Moreaux, Director, Regulatory Services, The North American Meat Institute and Roya Galindo, Director, Regulatory Services, The North American Meat Institute The Role of Risk Assessments in Addressing Foreign Material

Speaker: Matt Henderson, Director of Food Safety at Land O’ Frost The ABC’s of Animal Handling

Speaker: Temple Grandin, Professor at Colorado State University and Owner of Grandin Livestock Handling Systems

To request your IPPE Marketplace guide and view these programs go here: https://www.ippexpo.org/

IPPE Marketplace is a digital venue where the meat, poultry and animal food communities connect with more than 1,100 exhibitors and over 240 programs, events and publications. Through the IPPE Marketplace, approximately 30,000 past IPPE attendees and prospects will be able to directly connect with exhibitors and match their interests by product categories. Individuals will be able to express interest in specific exhibitors and send direct inquiry emails. IPPE will also provide a full week on-demand TECHTalks and innovative products through the Innovation Station / New Product Showcase. More information on the IPPE Marketplace is available here.

The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) is a collaboration of three shows – International Feed Expo, International Meat Expo and the International Poultry Expo – representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. The event is sponsored by the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), North American Meat Institute (NAMI) and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY).

The North American Meat Institute is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. The Meat Institute’s members process the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as manufacture the equipment and ingredients needed to produce the safest and highest quality meat and poultry products.