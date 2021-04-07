North American Meat Institute Scholarship Foundation Expands Eligibility to Graduate Students

North American Meat Institute Meat & Poultry April 7, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) Scholarship Foundation announced it will expand eligibility and offer two $5,000 scholarships to graduate students for the 2021-2022 academic year. Previously, scholarships were only awarded to undergraduate students.

“The meat and poultry industry strives to support students at every level because they are the future of our industry. With this monetary increase and expanded scholarships, we hope to provide students at every level a greater opportunity to succeed,” said Mike Gangel, President of the NAMI Scholarship Foundation.

The NAMI Scholarship Foundation understands higher education expenses are a burden to many Culinary Arts, Animal, Meat and Food Science students, especially those seeking to be experts in their respective fields. With more scholarships, the Foundation hopes to ease the financial burdens on students and encourage them to be the future leaders of the industry.

Additionally, the Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors recently voted to increase the Barry Carpenter undergraduate scholarship to $10,000 and give out numerous, additional $5,000 scholarships. These efforts will encourage more students to enter and contribute to the meat and poultry industry.

Each year, the NAMI Scholarship Foundation has come up with creative ways to grow to accommodate and support more students. The proposed 2021-2022 academic year changes are crucial to the Foundation’s mission of supporting Culinary Arts, Animal, Meat and Food Science students needing financial aid.

All scholarship applications are now open and can be found at www.meatscholars.org. The scholarship application deadline is June 1, 2021.

All donations and multi-year grants to the NAMI Scholarship Foundation are tax deductible, as allowed by law. To donate or learn more, please visit www.meatscholars.org or contact KatieRose McCullough at [email protected] or Shannon Green at [email protected].

