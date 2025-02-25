NPFDA Recognizes Two Leaders in the Protein Industry at 2025 Awards Reception

ST. MARYS, GA – The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) honored two industry leaders during its Awards Reception at the NPFDA Annual Convention and Showcase at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 29.

Mariss Hans, General Manager at Foodlinx in Brentwood, California, was honored with the NPFDA Member of the Year Award. Mike Giles, President of the Georgia Poultry Federation, was presented with the NPFDA Lifetime Achievement Award.

NPFDA Member of the Year Mariss Hans is one of the youngest individuals ever to be recognized with this prestigious award. Mariss began her career in California as a contracted employee in a federal department. In 2003, she was hired by Richmond Wholesale Meat Company, where she worked for over twelve and a half years. She then transitioned to Foodlinx, where she has been for nearly a decade.

Laurie Pate, the 2024 NPFDA Chair and Foodlinx President and CEO, said, “Congratulations, Mariss! I couldn’t be prouder of you. Watching you grow and mentoring you over the past 10 years at Foodlinx has been an incredible pleasure. From your start as Sales Manager to your promotion as General Manager, you’ve demonstrated remarkable perseverance, vision, and leadership. This award is a testament to your hard work and the positive impact you’ve had at Foodlinx and within NPFDA.”

Since joining Laurie at NPFDA, Mariss has been an invaluable asset to the association and the

NPFDA Scholarship Foundation’s Silent Auction Committee, which funds scholarships awarded to NPFDA members’ children. In 2024, Mariss became the Chair of the committee. In 2021, the Foundation’s income from the Silent Auction proceeds and cash donations totaled $19,192. Since then, the numbers have steadily increased, and in 2024, the amount reached an impressive $33,916.

NPFDA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Mike Giles, grew up in Unadilla, Georgia, as one of four boys. Since childhood, Mike’s life has been deeply influenced and intertwined with agriculture. After graduating from the University of Georgia in 1983, Mike’s first job was as an agricultural chemical salesman in Texas. In 1986, Mike returned to Georgia to serve as an Administrative Aide for U.S. Senator Sam Nunn, working for him until the Senator’s retirement in 1997. This experience provided Mike with valuable insights into public policy and politics.

After his tenure with Senator Nunn, Mike began working at the University of Georgia, first with the Alumni Association and later as the Executive Assistant to the Senior Vice President for External Affairs. He then joined the Georgia Poultry Federation, where he developed a 25-year partnership and friendship with Abit Massey, his predecessor at the Georgia Poultry Federation.

People often said to Mike, “You sure have big shoes to fill replacing Abit.” Mike’s response was, “I’ll just have to wear different shoes. No one can replace Abit.”

Under Mike’s leadership at the Federation, key legislative accomplishments include securing favorable tax advantages that save poultry companies and growers tens of millions of dollars annually, negotiating more reasonable environmental regulations with state agencies, improving

Georgia’s Right to Farm law, and increasing the weight limit allowed for feed and live haul trucks—all aimed at enhancing Georgia’s poultry industry’s competitive position.

Mike is also a past President of the Gainesville Rotary Club and has been a supporter and board member of the Georgia 4-H Foundation and the FFA Sponsor’s Board. He currently serves on the Board of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and chairs the Chamber’s Business and Industry Government Affairs Committee. Some of Mike’s happiest moments have been spent traveling with his wife Carla, cooking for family, or relaxing on the houseboat at Lake Lanier. Every season, Mike shares his love of UGA football with family and friends.

NPFDA extends its congratulations to Mariss Hans, recognized as the NPFDA Member of the Year, and Mike Giles, honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

About NPFDA

The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA), formerly known as the

National Poultry and Food Distributors Association, is a non-profit trade association based in St. Mary’s, Georgia. Established in 1967, the association consists of 300 industry firms nationwide, including protein and food suppliers, retailers, processors, transportation companies, and marketers. NPFDA’s objective is to provide networking opportunities, foster growth and learning among members, and cultivate enduring business relationships. The association aims to facilitate discussion and exchange of ideas among food distributors, processors, and allied industries. For more information, please visit www.npfda.org or contact (912) 439-3603. Follow us on Twitter @NPFDA1 or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NPFDA.