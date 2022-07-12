Old Trapper Announces 2022 Sponsorship with Outdoor Channel’s North American Whitetail

FOREST GROVE, ORE. – Old Trapper today announced that they will once again be the exclusive beef jerky sponsor of North American Whitetail TV that begins this summer. As part of the sponsorship, Old Trapper messaging and signage will be incorporated into the set of every Big Buck Profile segment and in Ultimate Season programming.

North American Whitetail is in its 19th season and is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on outdoor television. Programming is focused entirely on the pursuit of America’s big game species.

Throughout the 2022 programming, Old Trapper beef jerky will be used and identified in North American Whitetail (NAW) hunt segments, Dr. Deer segments, and Build Your Own Deer Factory segments. Old Trapper signage will be integrated in all Big Buck profile segments and brand apparel will be worn by the program hosts, Laden Force and Haynes Shelton. As part of the fully integrated sponsorship, North American Whitetail will incorporate Old Trapper promotional efforts into social and print delivery, and a social media video chat interview with Laden Force will be featured as part of Ultimate Season. Digital video and social sharing will be seen on Sling TV, TV Now, Fubo TV, Spectrum Essentials, Amazon, Apple TV, XBox and Roku, as well as on the Outdoor Sportsman Group Facebook and Instagram channels. Multi-platform extensions including promotion in NAW magazine and online at NorthAmericanWhitetail.com and the Outdoor Sports Group website are also part of the partnership.

“Teaming up with North America Whitetail is a natural fit for Old Trapper and we are looking forward to the 2022 continuation of our comprehensive partnership throughout the 2022 hunting season,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “Hunters are one of our favorite groups of outdoor enthusiasts and we always hear that our beef jerky is a necessity in their hunt packs. We are excited for another great season of big game hunting to get underway.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50 years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit http://www.OldTrapper.com.