Old Trapper Announces Fully Integrated Sponsorship with Outdoor Channel’s North American Whitetail

FOREST GROVE, ORE. – Old Trapper announced that the beef jerky brand is the exclusive beef jerky sponsor of North American Whitetail TV that begins this summer. As part of the sponsorship, Old Trapper messaging and signage will be incorporated into the set of every Big Buck Profile segment and in Deer Week programming.

North American Whitetail is in its 18th season and is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on outdoor television. Programming is focused entirely on the pursuit of America’s big game species.

Throughout the 2021 programming, Old Trapper beef jerky will be used and identified in North American Whitetail (NAW) hunt segments, Dr. Deer segments, and Build Your Own Deer Factory segments. Old Trapper signage will be integrated in all Big Buck profile segments and brand apparel will be worn by the program hosts, Laden Force and Haynes Shelton. As part of the fully integrated sponsorship, North American Whitetail will incorporate Old Trapper promotional efforts into social and print delivery, and a social media video chat interview with Laden Force will be featured as part of Deer Week. Digital video and social sharing will be seen on Sling TV, TV Now, Fubo TV, Spectrum Essentials, Amazon, Apple TV, XBox and Roku, as well as on the Outdoor Sportsman Group Facebook and Instagram channels. Multi-platform extensions including promotion in NAW magazine and online at NorthAmericanWhitetail.com and the Outdoor Sports Group website are also part of the partnership.

“This is a new comprehensive partnership for the Old Trapper brand, and we are excited to work with the North American Whitetail team on what is sure to be a great 2021 season for big game hunting,” said Robert Leary, Marketing Director of Old Trapper. “Hunters everywhere love the Old Trapper product, and we always hear that we are an important component in their hunt packs. We are happy to be a part of the much-loved NAW programming and look forward to a continued partnership.”

