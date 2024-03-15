Old Trapper Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Mountain West

Named Title Sponsor of MW Football Championship and Official Beef Jerky of the Mountain West

Forest Grove, Ore. – Old Trapper announced that they have entered a multi-year partnership as sponsor and “Official Beef Jerky” of the Mountain West Conference.

As part of the partnership beginning July 1, 2024, Old Trapper is the Official Title Sponsor of the Mountain West Football Championship and will be displayed through promotional, digital, and social content, along with in-stadium branding. Also included are additional pre-game and in-game promotional tie-ins and prominent signage at Mountain West Football Media Days. As part of the designation as “Official Beef Jerky” of the Mountain West, Old Trapper will receive prominent branding opportunities, curated digital and social media inventory across the Mountain West’s owned media channels, fan-focused activations, and hospitality across Mountain West sports year-round.

Commenting on the partnership, Mountain West Commissioner, Gloria Nevarez, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to welcome Old Trapper as the Title Sponsor of the Mountain West Football Championship Game and Official Beef Jerky of the Conference. This iconic beef jerky is a perfect partner who aligns with the innovative spirit of the American West and the values that embody the MW student-athlete experience. We look forward to collaborating with Old Trapper and elevating both brands during this partnership.”

“Old Trapper is proud of all of our sports conference sponsorships, and we are excited to expand with the great teams out west in the Mountain West Conference,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “Collegiate athletes and the fans that cheer them on are some of our most loyal consumers and we are proud to partner with Mountain West in a multi-year partnership that promises to ignite passion both on and off the field.”

ABOUT OLD TRAPPER SMOKED PRODUCTS

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

ABOUT THE MOUNTAIN WEST

From its inception in 1999, the Mountain West has been committed to excellence in intercollegiate athletics, while promoting the academic missions of its member institutions. Progressive in its approach, the Mountain West continues to cultivate opportunities for student-athletes to compete at the highest level while fostering academic achievement and sportsmanship. Now in its 25th year, the MW has been assertive in its involvement with the NCAA governance structure and has taken a leadership role in the overall administration of intercollegiate athletics. The Mountain West membership is comprised of 11 all-sport members: United States Air Force Academy, Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, University of Nevada, Reno, University of New Mexico, San Diego State University, San José State University, Utah State University and University of Wyoming. In addition, the University of Hawai‘i, Manoa and Colorado College participate in the Mountain West as single-sport members in football and women’s soccer, respectively.