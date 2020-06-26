Old Trapper Launches Zero Sugar Beef Jerky

FOREST GROVE, ORE. – With 50 years of beef jerky manufacturing under its belt, Old Trapper is always seeking ways to put a new, healthful spin on its premium jerky. The latest innovation in the Old Trapper line is a sugar-free variety of its customer-favorite meaty treats. Old Trapper Zero Sugar Beef Jerky provides a sugar-free, low carb option for snackers who love the smoky, full-bodied richness for which its entire lineup of beef jerky offerings has become famous.

According to a recent article in Healthline, “low-carb diets may promote weight loss, as well as improve blood sugar control and HDL (good) cholesterol. However, finding low-carb snacks can be difficult, as many common snack foods are high in this nutrient.”

Old Trapper’s newest offering, Zero Sugar Beef Jerky, allows snack lovers to enjoy their favorite meaty treat with none of the sugar and a tiny fraction of the carbs. Old Trapper Zero Sugar Beef Jerky has no sugar, just 2 grams of carbohydrates, less than 1 gram of fat and 14 grams of protein per one ounce serving.

“As a high-protein product, beef jerky is a great snack option for people who adhere to low-sugar and low-carb diets,” explains Robert Leary, Old Trapper’s Director of Marketing. “And now with our Zero Sugar Beef Jerky, snackers can enjoy all of the great-tasting meaty protein they crave with even less carbohydrates and no sugar, which makes it a perfect snack for everyone including people on the keto plan.”

Old Trapper Zero Sugar Beef Jerky comes in the brand’s signature clear packaging so that consumers can see for themselves how much meaty goodness is inside. But the quality nutrition is just as clear, with each serving being low in fat, cholesterol and carbohydrates.

Zero Sugar Beef Jerky is available for purchase at retailers across the country. Like all Old Trapper jerky products, it is made using the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients, and real wood-fired smoke. MSRP $14.00 per 8-ounce package.

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50 years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit http://www.OldTrapper.com.